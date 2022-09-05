Kenya: President Kenyatta Makes Unpublicized Return to Nairobi

Nairobi — President Uhuru Kenyatta is back in Nairobi after a week-long stay in Mombasa during which he made a public appearance with local leaders.

The Head of State made an unpublicized return to the capital but information available on a public flight tracker - FlightRadar24 - indicated that the Air Force jet carrying him registered as KAF308 landed in Nairobi at 11.13am on Monday.

The jet assigned the call name Harambee One departed from Mombasa at 7.30am.

His return to the capital came even as the Supreme Court convened to deliver its judgment on the consolidated presidential election petition which, if dismissed, could set in motion the next steps for the swearing in of his successor.

Kenyatta who backed the Azimio La Umoja One Kenya presidential candidate Raila Odinga during the August 9 election is yet to comment on the declaration of the Kenya Kwanza candidate William Ruto by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission as the President-Elect.

On Wednesday, President Kenyatta took a stroll on the streets of Mombasa, marking his first public appearance since the elections.

He was accompanied by a section of coast leaders led by outgoing Governor Hassan Joho, his successor Abdulswamad Nassir, Kilifi Governor Gideon Mung'aro,

Senator Mohammed Faki, Kilifi Senator Stewart Madzayo, Kisauni MP-elect Rashid Bedzimba, Mvita MP-elect Masoud Machele among others.

A video shared by some of the leaders showed the outgoing president chatting and laughing while taking a walk on the streets after lunch at the famous Barka Restaurant.

While Kenyatta has been holding meetings with his officials and dignitaries at State House, Nairobi with pictures shared with the media, it was the first time he was seen in public since the August 9 election in which his preferred successor -- Odinga lost to Deputy President William Ruto.