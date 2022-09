Kenya: Ruto Takes It as Supreme Court Dismisses Odinga Petition

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has ruled that William Samoei Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Seven judges delivered the unanimous verdict on Monday in a consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto's victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

In its decision, the Supreme Court said it was satisfied that the President-Elect attained the 50 per cent plus one threshold, and upheld his election.

The judges found that the petitioners did not provide a water tight case in regards to the 50 per cent plus one vote requirement.

Chief Justice Martha Koome who delivered the verdict also said that the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Chairperson Wafula Chebukati were right in rounding off percentages.

"The president-elect attained 50%+1 of the total votes cast as evidenced by Forms," she stated.

"Petitions one to seven are hereby dismissed. We declare that the election of William Ruto as President is valid, each party to bear its own costs," Koome stated.

Ruto was declared the President-Elect on August 15, 2022, after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the votes cast, against Odinga's 6,942,930 votes, translating to 48.85 per cent of the votes cast.

While delivering the abridged ruling, CJ Koome explained the court's position on each of the nine issues that the judges considered in the consolidated petition.

On the first issue of whether the technology deployed by IEBC for the conduct of the August 9 poll met the standards of integrity, verifiability, security, and transparency to guarantee accurate and verifiable results, Koome said the court was satisfied.

She added that the bench was not convinced by the allegations made by petitioners that the technology did not meet the required standards.

Koome also stated that IEBC sufficiently explained how the election technology (KIEMS) kits work and that in areas where technology failed they made sure that Kenyans voted using the manual register.

"The scrutiny orders by the court did not show any security breaches," Koome stated.

On the second issue on whether there was interference in the uploading and transmission of polling station results from the polling stations to the IEBC public portal, Koome said that no credible evidence was presented.

"No credible evidence that forms 34A was being downloaded and uploaded was adduced, and that no evidence of middle man or evidence that IEBC chairman was part of the alleged conspiracy," Koome stated.

On whether there was a difference between Forms 34A uploaded on the IEBC public portal, those received at the national tallying center, and forms 34As issued to the agents at the polling stations, Koome said scrutiny conducted on the forms from 41 polling stations didn't return any irregularities.

They also dismissed John Githongo's allegations that some 56 hackers in Karen changed presidential results.

The seven-member bench also dismissed lawyer Julie Soweto's allegations that Jose Camargo interfered with the presidential elections terming her spirited submission in court as 'hot air'.

"There were no significant differences captured on the physical original form and uploaded forms at the IEBC portal which could have affected the credibility of the presidential election," she stated.

On issue number four on whether the postponement of gubernatorial elections in Kakamega and Mombasa counties and parliamentary polls in Kitui Rural, Kachileba, Rongai, and Pokot South constituencies and electoral wards in Nyaki West in North Imenti constituency and Kwa Njenga in Embakasi South Constituency resulted in voter suppression to the detriment to the petitioners, Koome said that IEBC had a genuine reason to postpone elections in the said areas.

"It has not been shown that IEBC acted in bad faith in postponing the elections, we are satisfied that it was occasioned by a genuine mistake," she said.

On the fifth issue on whether unexplained discrepancies between the votes cast for presidential candidates and other elective positions, the judges found that no evidence was produced by the petitioner to prove ballot stuffing.

"IEBC provided an explanation on the discrepancies of the votes, the number of stray votes was insignificant and therefore can't result in a nullification," Koome stated.

On whether the IEBC carried out the verification, tallying, and declaration of results per the provisions of articles 138 (3)C and 138 (10) of the Constitution, the judges found that verification, tallying, and announcements or election results was done as contemplated by the constitution.

The court also said it did not find credible evidence that IEBC Chairperson acted unilaterally.

The judges observed that all the commissioners took part in the process, as they were seen on live Television interchangeably announcing the presidential election results.

They also ruled that the four dissenting commissioners did not submit evidence that what Chebukati announced was different from what the results should have been.

"Are we to nullify an election on account of a last-minute boardroom rupture? This we can not do," Koome stated.

On the seventh issue, whether the President-Elect attained 50 percent plus one vote of the votes cast in accordance with article 138 (4) of the Constitution, the judges affirmed the threshold was attained.

On the eighth issue on whether there were irregularities and illegalities of such magnitude as to affect the final results of the presidential election, the court found that there were no irregularities and illegalities of such a scale as to affect the final result of the Presidential Election.