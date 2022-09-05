Mozambique: Covid-19 - Four New Cases, No Deaths, No Recoveries

Maputo — The Mozambican health authorities on Sunday reported a further four new cases of the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

According to a Sunday press release from the Ministry of Health, all four cases were Mozambican citizens. Three were men and one was a woman. They were aged between 31 and 83. Three were from Nampula and one was from Gaza.

Since the start of the pandemic, 1,385,107 people have been tested in Mozambique for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 182 of them in the previous 24 hours. 178 of these tests yielded negative results, and the four who tested positive raised the total number of positive cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 230,129.

The positivity rate (the percentage of those tested found to be carrying the coronavirus) rose fell from 2.4 per cent on Saturday to 2.2 per cent on Sunday.

Two Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital on Sunday, one in Maputo and one in Manica. No new cases were admitted. The number of patients undergoing medical care in the Covid-19 wards fell from 10 on Saturday to seven on Sunday. Four of these patients were in Niassa, two in Maputo city, and one in Zambezia.

The Ministry reported no deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday, and so the death toll in Mozambique from the disease remains 2,220.

No recoveries from Covid-19 were reported on Sunday. The total number of recoveries thus still stands at 277,769, which is 98.97 per cent of all Covid-19 cases ever diagnosed in Mozambique.

The number of active cases of Covid-19 rose from 132 on Saturday to 135 on Sunday. The geographical breakdown of the active cases was as follows: Zambezia, 26; Tete, 25; Sofala, 21; Maputo city, 18; Cabo Delgado, 12; Nampula, 10; Gaza, 10; Manica, six; Niassa, four; Inhambane, two; and Maputo province, one.

The Ministry press release also reported that a further 362 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Sunday, all from Cabo Delgado and Gaza. The total number fully vaccinated against the disease now stands at 14,687,778, which is 96.6 per cent of all citizens aged 18 and above.