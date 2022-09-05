Angola: Elections2022 - João Lourenço Awaits Court´s Decision

4 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda - The president of the MPLA party, João Lourenço, said Sunday in Luanda that he was "serenely" awaiting the Constitutional Courts (TC)'s decision on the definitive results of the 24th August general elections.

On his official twitter page, João Lourenço wrote that "The MPLA took to the streets yesterday to celebrate the fifth victory", according to the election results.

"Let us wait calmly for the Constitutional Court´s decision. Then we will organise the second feast, the inauguration ceremony and the following acts. Angolans, we are together", it's written in today´s (4) publication.

According to the definitive results published by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the MPLA won with absolute majority (51.17%) corresponding to roughly 3.2 million votes, thus confirming the re-election of its presidential candidate, João Lourenço, as well as the Vice-President, Esperança Costa, gaining 124 parliamentary seats.

The final data made public by the CNE give UNITA 43,95% (winning 90 MPs), PRS 1,14% (2 MPs), FNLA 1,06% (2 MPs) and PHA 1,02% (2 MPs).

CASA-CE with 0.76%, APN 0.48% and P-NJANGO with 0.42% did not get any MPs.

Angola has held elections since 1992 and all were won by the MPLA.

