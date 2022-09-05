Angola Qualify for CHAN´2023 With Historic Result

Luanda — The Angolan national football team qualified Sunday, for the African Nations Championship (CHAN´2023) for home-based players, set to happen in Algeria, with a historic win (4-1) overt South Africa, in the second leg of the second and final qualifying round.

The game played in the multi-purpose Orlando Stadium (Johannesburg), was at one-one draw at half-time, but the national team (Sable Antelopes) overcame South Africa (Bafana Bafana) with three more goals for the third time in their 14-match history.

The scorers of the Angolan national team were Gilberto at 65min, Jó Paciência at 74min, and Danilson at 78min. The first goal came from an own goal.

In the first leg of the qualifying round, last Sunday, at the 11 de Novembro stadium, in Luanda, the top scorers of the victory were Jared and Danilson, who also scored today.

Their first victory over this regional football "powerhouse" dates back to 2015, curiously also in the run-up to a CHAN edition, by 2-0, and also in Johannesburg city.

Angola will attend this event for the fourth time, where only those who play in their country's championships participate.

In the CHAN2011, Angola won the silver medal, in Sudan, with defeat in the final against Tunisia, by 0-3.

The last appearance of the national team in this event took place in 2018 in Morocco. They were eliminated in the quarter-finals after losing 1-2 to Nigeria.