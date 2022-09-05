Kenya: Karua Says Will Respect Supreme Court Verdict Upholding President-Elect Ruto's Win

PSCU, DPSS/Capital FM
Raila Odinga (left) and President-Elect William Ruto (file photo).
5 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Azimio La Umoja - One Kenya running mate Martha Karua says she will respect the Supreme Court decision upholding President-Elect William Ruto's win.

Taking to her twitter handle shortly after the ruling, Karua stated that "The court has spoken. I respect but disagree with the findings."

The Supreme Court ruled that Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

The unanimous verdict by seven judges was delivered on Monday following Raila Odinga's consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto's victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X