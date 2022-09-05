Kenya: President-Elect Ruto's Wife Rachel Pens Sweet Message After Supreme Court Upholds Victory

5 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Susan Nyawira

Nairobi — William Ruto's wife Rachel Ruto has penned a sweet message to her husband after the Supreme Court upheld his presidency in a ruling delivered Monday.

The incoming first lady congratulated Ruto in a sweet message and Bible verse posted on her official Twitter page.

"Congratulations Bill my love. God has done it. I am proud of you! May He give you the grace & wisdom to lead Kenya into greatness! You were born & destined for this!" she wrote.

Rachel quoted a Bible verse from the book of Hebrew 10:23 which says 'Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm for God can be trusted to keep His promise'.

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that William Samoei Ruto was validly elected as the 5th President of the Republic of Kenya.

Seven judges delivered the unanimous verdict in a consolidated petition seeking to overturn Ruto's victory on claims that the electoral commission manipulated the votes to favour him.

Ruto was declared the President-Elect on August 15, 2022, after garnering 7,176,141 votes, representing 50.49 per cent of the votes cast, against Odinga's 6,942,930 votes, translating to 48.85 per cent of the votes cast.

