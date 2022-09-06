Rwandans Urged to Embrace Volunteerism

Rwanda on Monday, September 5 joined the rest of the world in celebration of International Day of Charity, a day dedicated by the UN to inspire social action towards humanitarianism.

It also promotes the rights of the underprivileged people in the community and teaches young people about acts of generosity.

September 5 was declared by the United Nations General Assembly in 2012, as the International Day of Charity in recognition of the charity's key role in raising awareness of public-spirited crises, human suffering and increased solidarity, social responsibility and public support for charity.

Locally, the day is not known by many, but leaders of charity organisations operating in the country know that it means a lot.

"This day means so much to me because it shows that our part as solution givers to the community is being recognized. People should understand that doing charity is possible with the little you have," said Emma Daniel Ishimwe, the founder of Give Them Hope charity organisation.

Ishimwe's organisation helps vulnerable people in many ways including raising school fees for children from vulnerable families, paying for them medical insurance among other interventions.

According to Ishimwe, what is important is not having much to give but the passion and empathy towards the vulnerable in communities.

"We should all be driven by the passion to see people's lives transformed," he said, adding that the private sector should always find a way of supporting charitable organisations because such work towards poverty eradication that positively impact their businesses.

Speaking to The New Times, Isabelle Kamaliza, the founder of Solid'Africa Community Benefits Company, charity does not have to remain the work of organisations, it should be embedded in the everyday life of everyone in a community.

Solid'Africa is renowned for its charitable work, where they prepare and distribute food to vulnerable patients in different hospitals in the country.

She said that charity should be seen through the lenses of what one can do within their powers to touch a life.

"Whenever you see that somebody is in need, put yourself in their shoes and ask yourself, what would I want somebody to do for me and if you are able, do it for that person," she said.

Kamariza added that it was unfortunate that many people still consider philanthropy through just donating money towards a certain cause, adding that some time its more impactful to volunteer time as well.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

There are volunteers who are passionate about what they are doing and are creating a lot of impact but they not recognized for that because in summits on philanthropy, they will only invite those that give the money," she said.

The International Day of Charity was chosen to commemorate the anniversary of the passing away of Mother Teresa of Calcutta, an Albanian-Indian Catholic nun whose lifetime was dedicated to careering and helping the destitute.

Through this, she was able to create programmes and initiatives that made her an icon of charity around the world.

Mother Terresa was a catholic nun who chose to become a Christian. She was born in Skopje, Macedonia, but moved to India when she was 18 years old and decided to become a nun.

Through her voluntary work, she received many awards and honors for undertaking the struggle to overcome poverty and distress, which also constitute a threat to peace.

Among the many awards she got include the Nobel Piece Prize which she got in 1979 and the prestigious Ramon Magsaysay Peace Prize which she received in 1962.