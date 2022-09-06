South Africa: Police Must Hand Over Tavern Disaster Postmortem Report to Mourning Parents, Not Us - EC Health MEC

5 September 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis and Hoseya Jubase

Police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana says they will not make the postmortem results available at this stage.

The MEC for Health in the Eastern Cape, Nomakhosazana Meth, has said that parents whose children died in the Enyobeni tragedy must collect the written postmortem results from the police, not the health department.

But police spokesperson Brigadier Tembinkosi Kinana said they would not make the postmortem results available at this stage.

"The postmortem results have been made available to the SAPS by forensic experts. According to the investigation procedures and guidelines, the investigators will have to consult with the National Prosecuting Authority for interpretation of the results and for a determination to be made on whether or not the case is ready for trial or inquest proceedings. Only then will the affected families be updated about the investigation process by the team," Kinana added.

Meth said: "The health department finalised the [postmortem] report and handed it to the police."

She said they had kept their promise to inform the parents of the cause of death, but did so verbally, after receiving a legal opinion not to make the cause of death public.

