Rwanda: Cyclist Samuel Mugisha Goes Missing in U.S.

Rwandan cyclist Samuel Mugisha, who rides for South African Cycling side ProTouch, is missing after he landed at the airport in Maryland, United States on Sunday, September 4, the club has confirmed.

The rider travelled with the club to the United States prior to participating in the 2022 Maryland Cycling Classic race that took place Sunday, September 4, but never showed up to the team's hotel.

"ProTouch confirms that Samuel Mugisha arrived in the United States on Wednesday 31 August as per booked flight plan. He did not make his way to the hotel but instead made arrangements to be collected at the airport," the club confirmed on their Twitter account on Monday morning.

According to the club statement, the 2018 Tour du Rwanda winner did not arrive at the team accommodation nor the race, he was due to participate in Sunday's race in Maryland.

ProTouch and the organisers immediately lodged a missing person with the authorities who are now tracking his whereabouts.

Mugisha is the latest Rwandan cyclist to disappear upon arriving in the United States as he follows the likes of Valens Ndayisenga, Bonaventure Uwizeyimana and Janvier Hadi.