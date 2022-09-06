Malawi: Court Convicts 2013 Cashgate Criminal

A court in Lilongwe has convicted one of the 2013 cashgate criminals Odoi Kamange on theft and money laundering charges.

The Senior Resident Magistrate's Court in Lilongwe handed down the conviction on Friday.

Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) principal public relations officer Egrita Ndala says in a statement that while Kamange was working with the Department of Tourism in 2013, he borrowed a business registration certificate from Esnarth Ndovi to use it for a tender submission at the department.

"The Department of Tourism paid a total amount of K12 950 000 through a cheque in the name of the business registration certificate belonging to Esnarth Ndovi.

"This is notwithstanding the fact that Esnarth Ndovi had not rendered any service nor supplied any goods to the Malawi Government," says Ndala in the statement.

It later transpired that Kamange asked Ndovi to cash the cheque. Kamange got K12 million while Ndovi remained with the remaining K950 000.

Ndovi, who was arrested in 2014 and was subsequently charged with theft and money laundering, pleaded guilty and was sentenced to three and a half years while Kamange fled Malawi but was arrested in 2019 by the ACB.