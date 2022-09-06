Malawi: Fuel Scarcity Hits Malawi

5 September 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Fuel continues to be scarce in most pump stations in the country despite the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) releasing one million litres on the market last week to stabilize the situation.

Suppliers are blamed for the scarcity but Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) says it is currently importing 85% of its capacity due to foreign exchange challenges.

PIL, a private consortium, initially projected that fuel supply would stabilize by end August, with hope of improved forex availability after the devaluation of the kwacha.

However, the situation has seemingly persisted -with forex shortages worsening prompting further disruptions of fuel supply.

Currently, several fuel service stations do not have either diesel or petrol in some parts of the country.

This is despite an assurance that the NOCMA has released one million litres of fuel from its reserves.

Meanwhile, PIL General Manager Martin Msimuko has confirmed that they are still failing to source 22 million dollars it requires to import fuel per month.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X