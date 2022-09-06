Malawi: Fuel Scarcity Hits Malawi

Fuel continues to be scarce in most pump stations in the country despite the National Oil Company of Malawi (Nocma) releasing one million litres on the market last week to stabilize the situation.

Suppliers are blamed for the scarcity but Petroleum Importers Limited (PIL) says it is currently importing 85% of its capacity due to foreign exchange challenges.

PIL, a private consortium, initially projected that fuel supply would stabilize by end August, with hope of improved forex availability after the devaluation of the kwacha.

However, the situation has seemingly persisted -with forex shortages worsening prompting further disruptions of fuel supply.

Currently, several fuel service stations do not have either diesel or petrol in some parts of the country.

This is despite an assurance that the NOCMA has released one million litres of fuel from its reserves.

Meanwhile, PIL General Manager Martin Msimuko has confirmed that they are still failing to source 22 million dollars it requires to import fuel per month.