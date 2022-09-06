Angola: Elections 2022 - CNE Requests Constitutional Court to Dismiss Unita, Casa-Ce Complaints

Luanda — The National Electoral Commission (CNE) on Monday requested the Constitutional Court (TC) to dismiss the claims filed by the country's largest opposition UNITA party and CASA-CE coalition, alleging lack of evidence and legal support.

CNE spokesman Lucas Quilundo said that the Commission's thirty-third plenary session asked the TC to dismiss the claims, adding that in addition to the lack of evidence and legal support the institution faces material impossibility to address the requests made.

Speaking to the press on the sidelines of the plenary session that analysed an appeal request to reconsider the final results of the 24 August elections, Quilundo said that in the specific case of UNITA and the Democratic Bloc, linked to this contentious appeal, after analysing the various elements, it was found that the claim is not supported with alleged evidence.

He added that many of the copies of the minutes do not show the identification codes of the Polling Stations. There are two or three repetitions of the copies of the minutes, as well as some clear signs of erasures.

He pointed out that CASA-CE's application suffers from the same flaws.

According to the final data announced by the CNE, the MPLA won the elections with 51.17% of the votes, electing 124 MPs to the National Assembly (AN), while UNITA garnered 43.95% and 90 seats).

CASA-CE did not elect any MP.

The election brought together eight political parties and 14.3 million had registered to vote, including 22,560 residing abroad.