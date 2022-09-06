Angola: MPLA Discusses Issue Related to Accommodation of Its MPs

Luanda — The Secretariat of the Political Bureau (BP) of MPLA Monday analysed the proposals for the accommodation of the future members for National Assembly, ahead of the 2022/2027 legislature.

In its meeting, chaired by the party's president João Lourenço, BP also discussed the activity developed during the process that led to the general elections of 24 August, won by the MPLA.

At the end of the meeting, the secretary of MPLA BP for Cadres Policy, Ângela Bragança, informed that the permanent work of the party members is based on their agenda.

She added that the MPLA's agenda, in addition to a rigorous internal organisation, is focused on the National Assembly, at the level of the presidency of the commissions and on the definition of action strategies.

Ângela Bragança described the meeting as "excellent and constructive", adding that the move demonstrates the great vitality of the ruling party in Angola.

According to the leader, the "MPLA is strong. It understood the people's message, it trusts the sovereign people that gave, once again, the victory to govern".

The MPLA won the general elections with 51.17 percent (3. 2 million votes), followed by UNITA with 43.95% ( 2.7 million votes).

These results allowed the MPLA to win 124 seats in National Assembly, against 90 MPs for UNITA.