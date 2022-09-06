Angolan Judokas Fight in Judo World Championships

Luanda — Angola will participate in the World Championships Veterans 2022, event for athletes over 35 years old, to be held from 8 to 11 September 2022, in Krakow, Poland.

The team, made up of ten athletes, leave next Tuesday, aiming to overcome the previous edition performances, in which they won three bronze medals and one silver medal.

The collective of world champions includes the black belt athletes Hélio Zembula (66 kg), Augusto Domingos (66 kg), António de Sousa (66 kg), Yuri Paim (81 kg) and Mauro dos Anjos (81 kg), Dário da Silva (90 kg), Audácio Cambamba, António Cambuaji, Jorge Francisco and Mário Cardoso, all under 100 kg speciality.

Speaking to ANGOP during a presentation of the event on Saturday, the coach and competitor Yuri Paim confirmed that they are looking to improve on the three bronze medals and one silver medal they won at the previous event.

He explained that he will provide his own funds to participate in the Master of Poland tournament, as well as some sponsorship funds for the purchase of tickets and other costs related to the tournament. The total cost for each athlete is approximately three million kwanzas.

The country´s preparations for its third participation in this type of event began in March last year.