Angola: Over 10 Million Students, 220.000 Teachers Ready for 2022 School Year

5 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Caxito — At least 220,000 teachers and more than 10 million students will join this year the country's general education, which covers pre-school, primary and secondary education, the Presidency of Republic Office has announced.

The last five-year period the sector hired some 45,000 new teachers and the last 7,500 are being hired to cover the still existing vacancies in several schools, the minister of State and Head of the Civil Affairs Office to the President, Adão de Almeida has said.

Speaking at the opening ceremony of 2022/2023 school year, held Monday in Caxito, northern Bengo province, the official said that between 2017/2022 more than 670 schools had been built across the country.

This enabled the integration of around 2 million new pupils in the different teaching subsystems, particularly pre-school and first grade.

According to official, this school year (2022-2023), the first grade alone has received over 1.6 million new pupils.

He also announced plans for completion of 40 new schools in the coming months to accommodate 10, 000 new pupils.

The minister also announced the implementation of various structuring projects, with stress to women empowerment and learning for all (PAC2). aimed at improving education system.

The governor noted that the process of revision and updating of textbooks for pre-school and primary education culminated with the production and free distribution of 48 million textbooks and other laboratory teaching materials.

The official called for the need to continue investing in the education sector to ensure the strengthening and success in the teaching and learning process

