Mozambique: Import and Export of Currency Must Be Declared

The Bank of Mozambique has announced that travellers entering or leaving the country with more than US$10,000, or the equivalent in other foreign currencies, in bank notes or coins, must declare them. According to a note issued by the bank, to declare these amounts the holder of banknotes and coins must fill out a duplicated document at customs and keep a copy.

The Bank of Mozambique wants to avoid the movement of banknotes across the borders and "recommends the use of alternative means of payment, such as bank cards and telegraphic transfers, to avoid the risk of theft".

In addition to cash, according to the Central Bank note, the norms and procedures also cover precious metals. "In the import and export of gold (in bar, ingot, or other unworked forms), silver, platinum and other precious metals and minerals, the bearer must present, in addition to the import documents, the respective authorisation issued by the Bank of Mozambique", says the document.

The measure comes days after the government approved a strategy to prevent and combat money laundering and terrorism financing.

Speaking on 30 August after a meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet), the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimao Suaze, said the strategy aims to contribute, build, and maintain a robust financial system, through the adoption of effective preventive and repressive measures against acts of money laundering and financing of terrorism, as well as the effective implementation of international regulatory standards, as a contribution to a healthy regional and international financial system.