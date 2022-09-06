Mozambique: President Inaugurates Maize Processing Plant

5 September 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

President Filipe Nyusi on 25 August inaugurated a food processing plant in the northern city of Nampula that can process 24,400 tonnes of maize a year.

The President told the inauguration ceremony that maize can transform the lives of Mozambicans, not only because of its calorific value as food but also through the agro-processing industry.

President Nyusi pointed out that in the 2021/2022 agricultural year, maize production had risen by 30 per cent, the greatest leap in production in recent years. Production reached 2.4 million tonnes, compared with 1.8 million tonnes the previous year.

Prices of maize at the farm gate had fallen to an average of less than 11.5 meticais (about 18 US cents) a kilo, he said, "and this has been one of the main factors in stimulating investment in the agro-processing of maize in Mozambique".

This is the second maize processing factory to open in Nampula in the space of two years, President Nyusi recalled. The first was inaugurated in Malema district in 2021, financed through the government's flagship agricultural development police, "Sustenta". The new factory cost 128 million meticais (around two million US dollars). It can process the surplus maize production from about 60,000 small producers.

X