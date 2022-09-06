Uganda: Massive Turn-Up As Physical Rotary Cancer Run Resumes

Thousands of Ugandans on Sunday turned up for the 11th edition of the Rotary Cancer Run at the Kololo Independence grounds.

This year's run which was the first physical event since 2019 when the Covid pandemic hit but also attracted close to 40,000 runners from over 35 cities including those from abroad in Bujumbura, Kigali, Dubai, Dar es alaam, Beijing, Sudan, Nigeria, Libya, New Delhi, Mombasa, Khartoum.

This year, the aim of the run was to build bunkers which will house the modern cancer screening and testing machines at Nsambya Hospital.

Speaking at the marathon ceremony, Fabian Kasi the Managing Director Centenary Bank cited the importance of such marathons whose sole aim is to better the treatment of cancer a leading killer disease.

"I believe we can work towards improving this, and the participation exhibited is proof that indeed together we can improve the treatment and care of cancer in the country," Kasi said.

"We have partnered with Rotary Uganda for the past eleven years to support this run and this year; we have contributed shs150 million shillings towards the cause. Cancer has had an impact on each and every Ugandan both directly and indirectly. The onus is therefore on us to join forces and wage war on the incapacities in our health systems to treat this disease that has ravaged our households."

The Rotary International president Jennifer Jones who was the chief runner applauded Ugandans for their love and support towards the cause of improving the health system in the country.

"I am a survivor of cancer and I strongly believe that with the right treatments in place and with early detection, we can get rid of cancer in the country."

Speaking during the event at Kololo, the Chairperson of the Board of Trustees for the Rotary Cancer Program, Stephen Mwanje expressed Rotary's gratitude for the support from Ugandans and people from all over the world over for running virtually.

"We have seen participation in the Cancer run grow from 100 participants to 50,000 participants annually in and outside Uganda. This year we have Bujumbura, Kigali, Dubai, Dar es salaam, Beijing, Sudan, Nigeria, Libya, New Delhi, Mombasa, Khartoum. All this has been achieved because of your relentless effort."

"The collections being made this year will be directed towards the construction of two bunkers at Nsambya Hospital that will be housing the two cancer testing and treatment machines we hope to import in the near future," Mwanje said.

The trends observed at the Uganda Cancer Institute show almost 80% of patients present the disease in advanced stages, hence limited interventions to prolong survival, an indication that the level of knowledge in the public and their perception of cancer, its symptoms, where to access treatment, and the care by the general practitioners is lacking.

The Rotary Cancer Run has been organized since 2012 and for the past 11 years, shs2.3 billion has been raised to facilitate the fight against cancer in Uganda.