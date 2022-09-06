South Africa: Ramaphosa Campaigns To Hold On to Top Job - South African News Briefs, September 6, 2022

Cape Town — President Cyril Ramaphosa on Campaign Trail to ANC Elective Conference In December

Limpopo Province has endorsed President Cyril Ramaphosa to run for another presidential term and is proposing Paul Mashatile to run as his deputy, Eye Witness News reports. A statement released by the party's provincial executive committee on September 5, 2022 also proposes that its current chair Stanley Mathabatha be elected as ANC national chairperson. The president has also been strongly endorsed for a second term by ANC members in Mpumalanga during a political engagement, despite sharp crticism from residents over ANC failures.

More Needs to Be Done to Buffer Petrol Hikes - AA

The Automobile Association has said the exchange rate and lower oil prices have helped to ease the pressure on the fuel price but the international situation could change and could impact what motorists pay at the pumps locally. The South African public has been told of various initiatives between Treasury and the Department of Energy and Minerals but the only response was the cutting of the subsidy for a certain period, which was later reinstated. With rising food costs and interest rate hikes, an urgent, sustainable solution is needed , despite a decrease in the fuel price for September 2022 by just over R2/Litre from midnight tonight.

Ban on Movement of Cattle May Continue as Foot and Mouth Disease Grips

By the end of this week, authorities are due to assess whether they will extend the 21-day suspension on the movement of cattle in South Africa after an outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease. South Africa's red meat and livestock industry has been hardest hit, following the ban on the transport of cattle, which was implemented in August 2022. The Agriculture Department said 11 new outbreaks of the disease have been recorded across Gauteng, KwaZulu-Natal and the Free State, bringing the total number of infected cattle to 127.