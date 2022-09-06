Africa: Silencing the Guns

Ofeibea Quist-Arcton/allAfrica.com
Guns (file photo).
6 September 2022
Togonews (Lomé)

In its efforts to continue the "Silencing the Guns" initiatives throughout the year and beyond, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), will commemorate the 2022 Africa Amnesty Month (AAM), for the surrender and collection of illicit weapons, from 5 to 6 September 2022, in Lomé.

In its efforts to continue the "Silencing the Guns" initiatives throughout the year and beyond, the Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU), will commemorate the 2022 Africa Amnesty Month (AAM), for the surrender and collection of illicit weapons, from 5 to 6 September 2022, in Lomé, Togo.

The commemoration aims to encourage civilians to voluntarily surrender illicit weapons in their possession on condition of anonymity and immunity from prosecution.

Moreover, it also aims to promote disarmament, demobilization and reintegration (DDR) programmes, as well asto encourage the participation of African civil society - including the youth and women, non-governmental organizations, faith-based organizations, the private sector, and the media to promote the surrender of illicit firearms by civilians during the AAM, among others.

The commemoration will include a symbolic destruction of collected illicit weapons by the Government of Togo in Lomé.

Read the original article on Togonews.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Togonews. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X