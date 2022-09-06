Kenya: Kalonzo, Wetangula to Battle for Speaker's Post in National Assembly

6 September 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka and his Ford Kenya counterpart, Moses Wetangula, are among the lawmakers who have expressed interest in becoming the speaker of the National Assembly.

Musyoka and Wetangula picked their nomination papers at Parliament on Monday following the gazettement of the first sitting by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The first sitting has been scheduled for Thursday, where the elected legislators will be sworn in and immediately elect a speaker and deputy speaker thereafter.

Musyoka was endorsed for the speaker's position by Azimio la Umoja, while Wetangula was fronted by the Kenya Kwanza alliance led by President-elect William Ruto.

Dadaab Constituency MP-Elect Farah Maalim, Noah Win-ja, Jared Oluoch Oundo, Gichugu MP-elect, Robert Gichimu Githinji and Isaac Aluoch Polo have submitted their names for the Deputy Speaker seat.

