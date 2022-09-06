Kenya: Supreme Court Throws Out Petition Seeking to Bar President-Elect Ruto, Gachagua From Being Sworn in

Nairobi — The Supreme Court has thrown out a petition that sought to block the swearing in of President-Elect William Ruto and his Deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

The petition was aimed at barring the two from being sworn-in to their respective electoral offices should they win the presidential election.

In the documents, the eleven petitioners argued that both Ruto and Gachagua did not merit to hold two most powerful offices in the country in what they termed as lack of integrity virtue in Chapter 6 of the Constitution.

In response, the duo through lawyer Elias Mutuma argued the case prevents them from "doctrine of exhaustion" with regards to the avenues of recourse available on rules of procedure on settlement of disputes.