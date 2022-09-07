Angola: Criminal Service Arrests Author of Announcement of Alleged Death of President

Luanda — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) announced Monday the arrest of the author of an audio and text broadcast on social media about the false death of the President of Angola, João Lourenço.

Domingos Pedro de Almeida, who is a 35-year old bank employee, was arrested in the urban district of Samba, Luanda Province.

According to the spokesman of the SIC, Manuel Halaiwa, the young man, in the coming hours, will be made present at the Public Prosecution for criminal proceedings to be followed.

The SIC spokesperson added that the Criminal Service Investigation along with other organs of the National Police will do everything to bring to justice all individuals who insist in such actions, having appealed to citizens to denounce those involved in these criminal actions to be held responsible.