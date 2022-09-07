Angola: Criminal Service Arrests Author of Announcement of Alleged Death of President

5 September 2022
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The Criminal Investigation Service (SIC) announced Monday the arrest of the author of an audio and text broadcast on social media about the false death of the President of Angola, João Lourenço.

Domingos Pedro de Almeida, who is a 35-year old bank employee, was arrested in the urban district of Samba, Luanda Province.

According to the spokesman of the SIC, Manuel Halaiwa, the young man, in the coming hours, will be made present at the Public Prosecution for criminal proceedings to be followed.

The SIC spokesperson added that the Criminal Service Investigation along with other organs of the National Police will do everything to bring to justice all individuals who insist in such actions, having appealed to citizens to denounce those involved in these criminal actions to be held responsible.

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X