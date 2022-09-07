Angola: Elections2022 - Unita Calls for Inspection of Minutes

Luanda — UNITA on Monday proposed a judicial inspection of all the minutes in the possession of the National Electoral Commission (CNE) and of the political parties which participated in 24 August general elections, in order to confirm their authenticity.

In a statement read by its leader, Adalberto Costa Júnior, UNITA requests a comparison of the minutes in the possession of the eight political parties and those of the CNE, in addition to the annulment of the vote in the voting tables where alleged irregularities were detected.

According to this political party, its parallel tallying of the votes indicates substantial modifications in the electoral results in constituencies like Luanda, Zaire, Cuando Cubango, Namibe, Cabinda, Huambo, Bengo, Cunene e Lunda Sul, where UNITA claims for more seats in parliament and a reduction in the MPLA´s seats.

According to the definitive results published by the National Electoral Commission (CNE), the MPLA won the elections with 51.17% (3.209,429 votes), resulting in the re-election of its presidential candidate, João Lourenço, for the post of President of the Republic, thus gaining 124 parliamentary seats.

UNITA comes second with 43.95% (2.756.786 votes, winning 90 MPs), PRS 1,14% (71,351 votes, 2 MPs), FNLA 1,06% (66,337 votes, 2 MPs) and PHA with 1,02% (63,749 votes, 2 MPs).

CASA-CE with 0.76% (47,446 votes), APN with 0.48% (30,139 votes) and P-NJANGO with 0.42% (26,867 votes) did not get any MPs.

However, further ahead in his speech, the president of UNITA announced that the party awaits the Constitutional Court´s decision regarding the injuction resquest that the party presented and recalled the population to remain calm until the disclosure of the court´s decision.