Angola/Libya: Angolan Midfielder Ary Papel Wins "Golden Boot" in Libya

Luanda — Angola midfielder Manuel David Afonso won Sunday the "Golden Boot" of the Libyan First Division Football Championship 2021/22 season, after being elected top scorer of the competition with 11 goals.

The Al Akhdar SC player became the first Angolan to achieve such a feat in Libyan football.

Ary Papel, 28, arrived at Al-Akhdar 2021, from Egypt's Ismaily.

Al Akhdar SC ranked third with 36 points, while Al Ahly Benghazi (44 pts), finished on top of the competition followed by Al-Nasr (37 pts).

The creative midfielder, who started his football career at Angola's 1º de Agosto team, became a professional player in 2016 after being hired by Sporting of Portugal, where he lined up for team B.

Over the last ten years, Angolans have stood out in Football Leagues in several countries around the world in various positions.

For example, striker Gelson Dala, who plays for Al-Wakra in Qatar, leads the list of top scorers in this country with six goals, while Cristóvão Paciência "Mabululo" is the second best scorer of the Egyptian Football League with 13 goals.