Sudan: Shootings and Rape in Darfur On Saturday

Sirba / Saraf Omra — On Saturday, a girl was raped near the farm she worked on in West Darfur and a man was killed by armed robbers in Saraf Omra, North Darfur. Another man was wounded after being shot in his shop, also in Saraf Omra. A protest took place to demand justice for the rape victim.

On Saturday, two armed men raped a 16-year-old displaced girl near the farm she had been working at in Abu Surouj in Sirba, West Darfur.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, the brother of the victim said that she was taken to the health centre of Abu Suruj in serious condition and had to be transferred to the El Geneina Teaching Hospital in the West Darfur capital later that day.

He said that the incident was reported to the police, the army, and the joint forces in Abu Surouj and in Sirba town.

A group of women organised a vigil in front of the Abu Surouj police station on Sunday, demanding that the perpetrators be arrested and brought to justice.

North Darfur shootings

In Saraf Omra, North Darfur, Mohamed Abdeljalil, was shot dead by armed robbers on Saturday evening.

A listener told Radio Dabanga that the victim had visited the weekly market of Korgol and was returning to Saraf Omra town with others when they were intercepted by two gunmen.

"After they crossed Wadi (river) Bari, the gunmen stopped them and told them to hand over their belongings. When Abdeljalil refused, they shot him in the head. They then took the money and ran away to the south of the valley," one listener said.

Another person, Sheikh Osman Yahya, was wounded after being shot in Wastani in Saraf Omra on Saturday evening.

An eyewitness told Radio Dabanga that two men with guns came around 8 o' clock in the evening to Sheikh Yahya's shop to buy sugar and they started a quarrel with his daughter who works in the shop. When Yahya intervened, he was shot in the knee.