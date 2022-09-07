Somalia: Landmine Kills 1 Child and Wounds Two in Central Somalia

At least one child has died and two others were wounded in a landmine explosion in central Somalia on Tuesday, local residents said.

The children walked over the landmine as they left their Quran Madrassa and headed back to their houses in Mir-Addo area located about 45Km south of Beledweyne, Hiran capital.

The wounded children were admitted to a nearby hospital in Beledweyne city, where doctors are working around the clock to save their lives.

Recently, Al-Shabaab killed at least 20 people after an attack on a food convoy between Beledweyne and Mahas towns.

Al-Shabaab has recently intensified its assault in Hiran and Galgadud regions in central Somalia as the group is facing Somali government forces along with local militia.