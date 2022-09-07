Somalia: Somaliland MPs Approve Electoral Members in a Majority Vote

The House of Representatives of Somaliland overwhelmingly approved the 3 members of the election committee, which they had previously rejected.

70 MPs who attended today's session endorsed Muse Hassan Yusuf, Ahmed Osman Hassan, and Ahmed Yusuf Mohamed, who will be part of the Somaliland Electoral Committee.

Somaliland President Muse Bihi Abdi tabled the members two months ago for their approval but the lawmakers went on a vacation.

After the two-month recess, the MPs finalized the endorsement of the election committee in order to start the presidential elections.

Therefore, the ruling Kulmiye party was urged to speed up the preparations for the elections which are slated for November 2022.