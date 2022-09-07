South Africa: Tiger Brands Recalls Elizabeth Anne, Purity Baby Powder - South African News Briefs, September 7, 2022

Cape Town —

Tiger Brands Recalls Elizabeth Anne's, Purity Baby Powder



Tiger Brands has announced the recall of Elizabeth Anne's/Purity Essentials Baby Powder products as a precautionary measure, after trace levels of asbestos were detected in test samples from a batch of pharmaceutical-grade talc powder, used as raw material in the production of finished powder products. The Purity Essentials Baby Powder pack sizes are the 100g barcode 6009523601859, 200g barcode 6009523601866, and the 400g barcode 6009523601828, as well as the Purity & Elizabeth Anne's Fresh Baby Powder 400g barcode 6009523604515.

Spar, Pick n Pay Objects to Shoprite's Proposed Takeover of Massmart Stores

The Competition Tribunal has heard objections from Spar, Pick n Pay and the South African Commercial Catering and Allied Workers' Union (Saccawu) objecting to the move by Shoprite to acquire certain stores from Massmart Holdings. Shoprite plans to acquire 56 retail supermarket stores and 43 retail liquor stores operated under the brand names Rhino Cash & Carry, Rhino Liquors, Cambridge Food, and Cambridge Food Liquor, 10 wholesale (Cash & Carry) stores, two wholesale liquor stores; and Massfresh, with two entities – a meat-processing plant facility and Fruitspot, comprising three processing facilities in Cape Town, Durban and Johannesburg, IOL reports.

Load Shedding Is Here For Rest of Week Up to Weekend

Eskom announced the implementation of Stage 2 power cuts. From today September 7 until Saturday, September 10, load shedding will be implemented from 5am until 10pm every day. This past weekend Unit 2 of the Koeberg nuclear power station tripped during routine testing of the control rod system. The process to return the unit to service is under way.

Permit Extension Not Due to Lawsuits - Home Affairs Minister

The extension by six months of the Zimbabwean Exemption Permits (ZEP) is not due to lawsuits being lodged by various non-governmental organisations, Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi said. This follows Motsoaledi's decision not to extend the exemption granted to Zimbabwean nationals, which resulted in court action by civil organisations. About 182,000 Zimbabweans who hold the permit were given a year's grace to migrate to other permits to allow them to stay in South Africa.