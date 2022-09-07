Africa: Full List of Totalenergies CHAN Algeria 2022 Countries Confirmed

The fulll list of countries that will participate in the 18-team TotalEnergies African Nations Championship (CHAN) Algeria 2022 next year have been confirmed.

This follows the completion of the last round of qualifiers.

CHAN will be played in Algeria between 13 January 2023 and 04 February 2023.

The seventh edition of the competition features players who are playing in their respective domestic leagues.

For the first time, eighteen (18) teams will take part in the TotalEnergies CHAN following CAF's decision to increase the number of participating teams in the tournament.

From eight participants during the first edition in 2009, it moved directly to 16 at second edition in Sudan in 2011 and now to 18.

The draw for the final tournament will take place on Saturday, 01 October 2022 in Algeria.

Below is the complete list of qualified teams:

NORTHERN ZONE: Algeria (host country), Morocco (winners in 2018, 2020), Libya (winners in 2014)

WESTERN A ZONE: Senegal (fourth place in 2009), Mali (runners up in 2016, 2020), Mauritania (3rd appearance)

WESTERN B ZONE: Côte d'Ivoire (third place in 2016), Niger (4th appearance), Ghana (runners up in 2009, 2014)

CENTRAL ZONE: Cameroon (fourth place in 2020), Congo (4th appearance), DR Congo (winners in 2009, 2016)

CENTRAL-EAST ZONE: Uganda (6th appearance), Sudan (third place in 2011, 2018), Ethiopia (3rd appearance)

SOUTHERN ZONE: Mozambique (2nd appearance), Angola (runners up in 2011), Madagascar (1st appearance)

