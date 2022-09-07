South Africa: Stage 2 Load Shedding From Today Until Saturday

6 September 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 to 22:00 tonight.

Thereafter, power cuts will occur daily from 05:00 to 22:00 until Saturday night.

"The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service," the power utility said on Tuesday.

"We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly."

According to Eskom, the breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, the utility said on Saturday, 3 September 2022, unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system.

"The process to return the unit to service is underway."

The state-owned entity said it currently has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes."

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X