South Africa: Stage 2 Load Shedding From Today Until Saturday

Eskom has announced that it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 16:00 to 22:00 tonight.

Thereafter, power cuts will occur daily from 05:00 to 22:00 until Saturday night.

"The load shedding has been caused by a shortage of generation capacity owing to breakdowns and delays in returning some generating units to service," the power utility said on Tuesday.

"We, therefore, urge all South Africans to continue using electricity sparingly."

According to Eskom, the breakdown of a generation unit at Arnot, Duvha, Kendal, Medupi and Tutuka power stations, as well as the delays in returning to service a unit to service at Hendrina Power Station, have exacerbated the capacity constraints.

Meanwhile, the utility said on Saturday, 3 September 2022, unit 2 of the Koeberg Nuclear Power Station tripped from full power during the routine testing of the control rod system.

"The process to return the unit to service is underway."

The state-owned entity said it currently has 4 588MW on planned maintenance, while another 16 142MW of capacity is unavailable due to breakdowns.

"Eskom will promptly communicate should there be any significant changes."