Somalia: UNSC Convenes On the Situation in Somalia

The United Nations Security Council held a closed-door meeting on the situation in Somalia today.

The Special Envoy of the Secretary General of the United Nations, James Swan, the Acting Special Envoy of the African Union in Somalia, Fiona Lortan, and the Special Envoy of the European Union in charge of the Horn of Africa, Annette Weber, will brief the council on the situation in Somalia.

The Security Council has extended its special meetings on the issues of Somalia, the last months of those meetings are the first 6 months of this year 2022.

This meeting comes at a time when Somalia is fighting against Al-Shabaab and a severe famine is predicted.