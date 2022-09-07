Kenya: Preparations for President-Elect Ruto's Swearing-in in Top Gear

Nairobi — Officials tasked with planning the swearing in ceremony of President Elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua at the Kasarani stadium have said the preparations are on top gear.

The swearing-in will take place next week on Tuesday and several Heads of States and foreign delegations are expected to grace the event which will usher Kenya's fifth administration.

Maendeleo Chap Chap leader Alfred Mutua who is part of the team that undertook an inspection tour of the facility on Wednesday said they are impressed with the progress.

"Today we have made a preliminary visit to the stadium to make sure it meets international standards. We want this event to be flawless, we have walked around with several officials and we are happy with what we have seen. So far so good," Mutua stated.

Mutua also said that they want to organize a successful swearing event so that the Kenya Kwanza government can go back to deliver for the people.

"We want to tell Kenyans that the transition is real. We want to have this inauguration, have a good time and get back to work, we don't want to waste a lot of time," he said.

The Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said that Tuesday will be a public holiday for the inauguration of President-Elect William Ruto and his deputy Rigathi Gachagua.

According to the law, the swearing in ceremony must take place any time between the hours of 10.00am and 02.00pm.

Ruto will be the first to be sworn in, followed by Gachagua.

Kinyua said the swearing in ceremony is an opportunity for the county to celebrate the strength and vibrancy of Constitution 2010 and the country's democratic process.

He also called on Kenyans to join hands as the country transitions into the fifth administration, so as to continue building the country.