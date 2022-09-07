Zimbabwe: Teachers Have Vowed to Embark On a Go-Slow As Opposed to a Full-Blown Strike to Protest Against Victimization of Educators By State Security Agents Over Their Paltry Salaries

Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Obert Masaraure said teachers are receiving threats from suspected state agents, warning them against going on a strike.

"We are not going on strike because we have received reports of intimidation by some teachers. They will just go to school, but they will be on a go-slow," Masaraure said.

"It is sad that we received a report on Friday where a teacher in Harare said he was approached by unknown people threatening him of unspecified consequences in the event that he goes on strike."

Zimbabwe Rural Teachers Union president Martin Chaburumunda said it would be difficult for rural teachers to travel to their stations because of incapacitation.

"It is unfortunate that some of our members are being victimized and the truth is that most of the teachers don't have money to travel to their respective stations because of incapacitation," Chaburumunda said.

"We have also received allegations of victimization on teachers who might want to lead a strike. Rural teachers are the most affected civil servants since some travel long distances to fetch water and other amenities."

Progressive Teachers Union of Zimbabwe president Takavafira Zhou said there were mixed feelings among teachers ahead of the school reopening.

"There are mixed feelings among teachers with some preferring incapacitation from the opening day. But others prefer incapacitation from September payday and use that payday for mobilization purposes in light of the futile two-day action towards the end of the second term," he said.

"Whatever the case there is no doubt that there will be an impasse in the education sector soon and the government is to blame squarely as it has failed to engage teachers in order to resolve the burning issue of salaries and pathetic conditions of service."

Educators Union of Zimbabwe secretary-general Tapedza Zhou said the Public Service Commission (PSC) was aware of the incapacitation and pleaded with the government not to be tough on those who might fail to report for duty.

"We demand that while schools are opened by the few that are sacrificing their resources, the PSC should not descend on those failing to report for duty on the first days. Teachers' paltry August salaries are long exhausted to cover transport costs, food, accommodation bills, school fees, and many other pressing issues," Zhou said.

Zimbabwe Teachers Association secretary-general Goodwill Taderera said the association anticipated that the teachers would report for duty.

"We are anticipating that our teachers will report for duty as we wait for promises by the government to improve our salaries. We also anticipate that the US dollar salary and the local currency salary will be significantly improved.

"It is never our intention to cause trouble. We want to serve the government and it is prudent that the employer notes that teachers value dialectical materialism," Taderera said.

Education ministry spokesperson Taungana Ndoro said the educators were raring to start the new school term.

"We know most of our teachers are ready to go. Some of them are actually competing with each other to beat the previous pass rate so they will be teaching and learning will be receptive," he said.

"Don't listen to the few that are saying they will go slow. Our teachers are noble as they will be competing against each other in terms of quality education. The remuneration aspect is on point and the ministry of public service will say something. It also has to do with education but we know that as the ministry we provide quality education."

