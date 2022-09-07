Uganda: Kasese Landslide Death Toll Rises to 15

The death toll from the landslides that hit Kasese in the wee hours of Wednesday morning has risen to 15, Uganda Red Cross has indicated.

Tragedy befell homes at Kasika village, Rukoki Sub County which saw several people buried by the landslide that hit at around 4am when everyone was asleep.

Whereas earlier, the response body had put the death toll to eight, the latest figures show that more seven dead bodies including those of children have been recovered buried by mud.

According to the Uganda Red Cross spokesperson, Irene Nakasiita most of the deceased are women and children who were asleep when the landslides hit after a heavy downpour.

Nakasaiita said efforts are still ongoing to search for the other missing persons.

"Response action teams continue to offer rescue services together with the local authorities and community responders,"Nakasiita said.

She added that the injured have been referred to St. Paul's Hospital in Kasese Municipality for medical attention.

Government is yet to issue a formal statement about the catastrophe.

In the past years, Kasese district has been experiencing floods and landslides during the rainy months of the year.

These have left scores dead, houses washed away, other property destroyed and thousands displaced.

The situation has been exacerbated by some locals who use poor farming methods, especially those living in hilly areas making their areas prone to disaster.

The Uganda National Meteorological Authority recently warned that Rwenzori sub region which takes charge of the districts of Kasese, Bundibugyo, Ntoroko, Kabarole and Bunyangabu is currently in the middle of the seasonal rainfall that they said will continue until mid to late November.