Mozambique: Government to Monitor Use of NGOs for Money Laundering

Maputo — The Mozambican government has approved a bill focused on regulating the creation, organization and operation of Non-Profit Organizations, in order to fight against money laundering and the financing of terrorism through this type of institution.

The bill was approved on Tuesday, in Maputo, during the weekly meeting of the Council of Ministers (Cabinet).

According to the government spokesperson, Deputy Justice Minister Filimão Suaze, "the proposal aims to adjust the current legal framework in force in the country, incorporating norms of International Law that result from Mozambique being a State Party to International Conventions that deal, in particular, with the fight against money laundering, financing of terrorism, and the need to hire foreign labor".

The draft proposal, added Suaze, also constitutes a measure that revokes the previous legal instruments in this area, following the approval of the Law on Preventing and Combating Money Laundering and Financing Terrorism, approved last May by the Mozambican Parliament, the Assembly of the Republic. The new bill will not take effect until it too is approved by the Assembly.

At the same session, the Council of Ministers also approved a bill seeking to establish the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of the People with Disabilities, and approved the creation of the Mozambique - China Cultural Center, with headquarters in Maputo city.

"The Centre is a collective person in public law, which aims to boost cultural activities. The Center also aims to ensure employment, generate income for makers of the arts and culture, as well as the collection of revenue for the State Budget, through monetization of its assets", said Suaze.