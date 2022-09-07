Namibia Book Semi Spot

AFTER suffering an opening match defeat against Uganda, Namibia bounced back with back-to-back victories against Botswana and Sierra Leone to book their place in the semifinals of the ICC u19 Women's T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier in Gaborone.

On Saturday, Uganda beat Namibia by four wickets, after scoring 87 for six wickets in reply to Namibia's total of 85/5.

Namibia's innings got off to a good start as Mekelaye Mwatile, who scored 34 off 42 balls (3x4, 1x6) and Engela van der Merwe (22 off 40, 1x4) put on 57 runs for the first wicket.

Their dismissals, however, led to a batting collapse as several more wickets fell, while only Maria Nguali managed to reach double figures with 13 not out as Namibia reached 85/5 off their 20 overs.

Patricia Timong (three wickets for seven runs) and Annet Anume (two wickets for seven runs) were Uganda's best bowlers.

In reply, Uganda were in a spot of bother at 58/6 after 14 overs, but Malisa Ariokot (20 not out) and Immaculate Nandera (9 not out) took them to the victory target as they reached 87/6 with 15 balls in hand.

For Namibia, Naomi Benjamin took 2/9 and Kayli Nel 2/18.

On Sunday, Namibia bounced back with an emphatic 137-run victory against Botswana.

Mwatile and Van der Merwe gave Namibia a great start with a 82-run partnership for the first wicket, before Mwatile was dismissed for 46 off 30 balls (7x4).

Edelle van Zyl joined Van der Merwe and continued the onslaught with a 67-run second wicket partnership, before Van Zyl was out for 21 off 25 balls (2x4).

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Van der Merwe was dismissed for a top score of 70 off 48 balls (10x4), while Mezerly Gorases added 25 off 11balls, as Namibia reached an imposing total of 191/4 off their 20 overs.

Botswana never got close and could only reach 54 for nine wickets off their 20 overs, while none of their batters managed to reach double figures.

For Namibia, Mwatile took two wickets for nine runs, and Van Zyl 2/10.

Yesterday, Namibia recorded a convincing 55-run victory against Sierra Leone.

Mwatile (41 off 3 balls) and Van der Merwe (30 off 24) once again gave Namibia a great start with a partnership of 67 at nearly 10 runs to the over, while Edelle van Zyl added 21, Mezerly Gorases (18) and Jorinda Fourie (18 not out) as Namibia reached 151 for five wickets off their 20 overs.

Sierra Leone were then restricted to 96/8 off their 20 overs, with Naomi Benjamin starring with the ball, taking four wickets for 14 runs off four overs.

With the Group B matches now completed, Namibia finished second on the log to book a semifinal place along with the winners, Uganda.

The semifinalists of Group A, meanwhile, must still be determined, with Tanzania, Rwanda and Malawi all still in the running.