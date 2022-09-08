Somalia: Mogadishu Gets a Mayor Not New to Its People

7 September 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu — The President of Somalia, Hassan Sheikh Mohamud sacked the mayor of Mogadishu Omar Filish, and named Yusuf Hussein Jimale as his replacement.

The appointment was announced through a circular from Villa Somalia on Wednesday, citing Mohamud referred a proposal by the Ministry of Interior, Federal and Reconciliation.

President ordered Yusuf Jimale to give priority to the security of the city and strengthening cooperation between the security agencies and the local community.

Yusuf Hussein Jimale alias Madale was appointed to this position in November 2015 and was removed from office in April 2017.

X