Mauritius: Preparations for the Cjsoi Games Progressing Satisfactorily

At the third Carnival Mobilisation held in the region of St Pierre, today, to raise enthusiasm for the 12th edition of the Commission de la Jeunesse et des Sports de l'Océan Indien (CJSOI) Games, the Minister of Youth Empowerment, Sports and Recreation, Mr Stephan Toussaint, stated that preparations for the CJSOI Games, scheduled in Mauritius from 4 to 11 December 2022, were well underway.

The Minister informed that weekly meetings were scheduled by the Organising Committee to take stock of how preparations were progressing. He stated that while the infrastructure for hosting the Games was ready, the Commission on Accommodation was completing the hotel bookings and the Transportation Commission was finalising the number of vehicles and the relevant itineraries.

Regarding the athletes, Mr Toussaint said that the names of the participants had already been submitted since the dead-line to send in the list of sportspersons was 1st September 2022. He highlighted that the Sports Federations had intensified the training of the selected athletes and that he would ensure that they had all the required support so as to be set for the Games.

As for the third CJSOI Carnival mobilisation, the Minister was delighted that it was taking place in a tremendous atmosphere with the participation of some 14 youth groups, dressed along the themes and colours of the CJSOI Games, namely the 12 featuring disciplines and the seven Member countries. Starting at Kendra Commercial Centre, the colourful parade of students and young people cheering and singing, marched two kilometres through St Pierre towards the Lycée des Mascareignes, led by the bearer of the CJSOI Games mascot, 'Joy'.

Deeming the event as beautiful as the first Carnival in Bambous on 22 August 2022, and the second one in Triolet on 24 August 2022, Mr Toussaint indicated that the last Carnival Mobilisation would be convened in Mahebourg on 14 September 2022.

It is recalled that Mauritius will be hosting the CJSOI Games for the third time, following past editions organised in 1995 and 2006. The CJSOI Games, which are usually held every two years, have been introduced in 1994, with the objectives of promoting friendship ties between young people and fostering regional cooperation, sporting culture and development of youth aged 14 to 17 years old. The last edition was held in 2018 in Djibouti.