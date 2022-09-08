Mauritius: Health and Wellness Ministry Continues Oral Health Education Campaign in Primary Schools

press release

In line with the National Action Plan for Oral Health 2022 - 2027, launched on 1st June 2022, and as part of the ongoing sensitisation campaign for primary school pupils on the importance of oral health, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, Tertiary Education, Science and Technology, organised the distribution of Oral Health Kits at Lady P. K. Boolell Government School in Montagne Blanche, yesterday.

The Minister of Industrial Development, SMEs and Cooperatives, Mr Soomilduth Bholah; the Minister of Public Service, Administrative and Institutional Reforms, Mr Teeruthraj Hurdoyal; the Parliamentary Private Secretary, Dr Muhammad Ismaël Rawoo; and other personalities were present at the event.

The Oral Health Kit comprises a pamphlet, bookmark, toothpaste and toothbrush. It is expected that the 76,000 primary pupils of Mauritius and Rodrigues would receive their oral health kits over the next six months since the onset of the campaign, and thus be better aware of the need to take care of their oral hygiene.

During the event, Dr Muhammad Ismaël Rawoo, who is also a dental surgeon, explained to the pupils the roles and functions of the different parts of the mouth. He taught them the significance of adopting a good oral hygiene routine and the ways to protect and improve their oral health.

There were also presentations on tooth brushing techniques as well as on the nutritional guidelines on diet for optimum oral health.