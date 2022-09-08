Angola: 1ºde Agosto Face Red Arrows in Champions League Group Qualifier

Luanda — Angola's 1º de Agosto face Zambia's Red Arrow Saturday in Lusaka, for the first leg of the CAF Champions League group qualifying round.

The main surprise in the Angolan team is the inclusion of the Congolese centre back Beaudrick Muselenge "Bobo "who was in doubt of being part of the squad due to unpaid salaries.

The Congolese centre back would be a major setback to the team, however an agreement with 1º de Agosto enabled the payment of the arrears putting an end to a possible departure of the player to the team's main rival, Petro de Luanda.

Bobo, who has represented 1º de Agosto since 2017, has been decisive in defensive and also offensive moves that earned him 18 goals in 189 games in five consecutive seasons.

In addition to the 32 year-old player, the team that travel Wednesday to Lusaka includes Neblu, Coio, Hossi, Isaac, Bonifácio, Venâncio, Moisés and Keliano.

Paizo, Mabele, Manilson, Herenilson, Catraio, Benarfa, Jiresse, Melone, Zine, Dago, Asumani, Kuxixima and Bito complete the group.

Speaking in a pre-match press conference, 1º de Agosto assistant coach, Filipe Nzanza, said the team are prepared for the African club competition, despite not having played yet any official game, while the opponent squad have already four matches played in their championship.

Nzanza anticipated a difficult encounter given the opponent's potential coupled with the fact that the team is kicking off the knockout stage away, underlining that he is convinced of achieving a result that allows them to progress to the champions league when they play the second leg at home.

In the 2021 edition, 1º de Agosto were eliminated in the preliminary round by Zambia's Red Arrows after a 0-1 defeat in Lusaka and a nil-nil draw in Luanda.

The other Angolan representative in the Champions League, Petro de Luanda, leave Thursday for Maputo (Mozambique) to face the Black Bulls.