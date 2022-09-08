Ethiopia: Food Insecurity in Tigray - Salesians Provide People With Essential Goods

Addis Ababa — "Wheat, multivitamins, cooking oil, noodles, rice and salt are some of the relief items sent to the people of Tigray. From May to July, hygiene items, soap and 400 blankets were also sent". The news was reported to Fides by the Salesian Missions of Don Bosco in the United States.

"Since the federal government left Tigray in June 2021, there are no roads, telephones, internet connections, working banks or electricity", the statement continues. As a result, the Salesians are cut off from normal communication with the Tigrayan communities. Supplies are scarce and those that are available are unaffordable because there is no money," the missionaries continued.

"We are all very grateful for the support. This would not be possible without the continuous support," said Father Hailemariam Medhin, Superior of the Salesian Province of Africa-Ethiopia (AET), referring to the help from all over the world.

Father Medhin also thanked the World Food Program, which is ready to provide any support and emphasizes: "We also thank Catholic Relief Services and others who are providing fuel and vehicles to allow the relief supplies to reach their destinations."

Inflation in the country is very high and the prices of basic necessities are unaffordable for the majority of the population

(see Fides, 12/7/2022). "Deaths continue to occur due to the lack of food and medicine," the Salesian Mission statement said. About 7 million local people are currently facing severe food insecurity.

The Salesians of Don Bosco have 14 houses in Ethiopia, including four in Mekelle, Adigrat, Adwa and Shire in Tigray, and three houses in Eritrea.