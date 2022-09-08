Ethiopia: Stop the War! the Ethiopian Catholic Church Urges Parties to Dialogue and Peace

Addis Ababa — The bloody war that has been raging in the country since November 2020 is leading to the destruction of national wealth and economic depression. In this context, the Ethiopian Catholic Church does not fail to express its great concern for all those who live in the region of Tigray, Amhara, Afar and other regions of the country.

"We are deeply saddened to see that war has resumed in the region. To date, too many lives have been lost and property destroyed. The greatest scars are those of children, women and the elderly", reads a note from the Catholic Secretariat of the Ethiopian bishops sent to Fides.

The entire episcopate ensures its contribution, individually or in collaboration with other religious institutes, to the processes of dialogue leading to peace. "We renew our heartfelt appeal to all parties - the bishops say - to lay down their weapons and return to options for peace, to prioritize dialogue and to end the suffering of our citizens".

"It is unacceptable to continue this war - the bishops insist - which continues to cause hunger, disease, psychological damage, the displacement of innocent people, and our entire nation struggles under the pressure of the cost of living".

Joining the call of the Interreligious Council of Ethiopia, the Episcopal Secretariat has asked everyone, Catholics and non-Catholics, to unite in prayer for five days during the coming month of Pagumen, the 13th month of the modern Ethiopian solar calendar, to ensure peace and stability in our beloved Country".