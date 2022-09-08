Ethiopia: The Country in the Grip of Terrorists - Concern for a Possible Escalation of the Conflict

Addis Ababa — The atrocious conflict underway in Tigray continues in the worst ways. After a brief respite, the fighting resumed on August 24, and is expanding rapidly. There is news of the involvement of a new terrorist group linked to the TPLF, the Tigray Popular Liberation Front, together with the terrorist groups Al Shabab and Shene (OLA). According to sources from the Ethiopian federal government, it is the Ogaden National Liberation Front (ONLF).

"There is deep concern about a possible escalation of the conflict, now resumed with force and the possible involvement of other Ethiopian peoples" says a religious source, who for security reasons asks for anonymity. The source is deeply concerned and also added "we hope that the Oromo people will seek the path of democratic dialogue and not that of arms".

The situation is unsustainable. Hunger continues to claim victims, especially after the seizure of 12 tankers full of fuel from the deposits of the Word Food Program without which it is impossible to bring humanitarian aid to the population.

From a further contact in Somalia the news emerged with concern: "what happens to the Somalis of Ogaden is very much felt in the country, a large part of the population feels it is land occupied by Ethiopians and they see the OLNF favorably".

Somali Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre is originally from Ogaden and the new Somali government has changed its policy compared to Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed's government with regards to Abiy's. As a result, the entire area is now viewed with extreme concern first over the entry of Al Shabab and now over a possible escalation of the conflict in Ogaden.

The Somalis of the ONLF (Ogaden National Liberation Front) have long been engaged in a campaign against the Ethiopian government alongside the OLA and even the OLF (Oromo Liberation Front) is accused by the Amhara of massacres of civilians committed together with OLA.