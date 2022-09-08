Eritrea: Activity Assessment Meeting in Central Region

Asmara, 07 September 2022- At an activity assessment meeting the Ministry of Education branch in the Central Region conducted on 6 September it was reported that commendable activities have been conducted in the 2021/2022 academic year through integrated efforts on the part of all stakeholders.

At the meeting extensive discussion was conducted on the strengths and challenges encountered in the teaching-learning process and measures taken to address the challenges.

According to report presented by Mr. Belai Habtegabir, head of the Ministry of Education branch in the region, out of the active 325 schools in the region 49% of pre-schools, 50.5% of elementary, 44% of junior and 40% of high schools are found in villages and there plan to build new ones.

Mr. Belai went on to say that in accordance with the policy of the Ministry of Education, the main objective of the branch office is to ensure equitable distribution of schools and educational opportunity, producing competent students as well as regular follow-up aimed at ensuring the development of teaching-learning process.

At the meeting activity reports of various sectors were also presented by concerned heads.

The participants on their part conducted extensive discussion on the reports presented and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Fesehaye Haile, Governor of the Central Region, and Mr. Petros Hailemariam, Director General of Research and Human Resources Development at the Ministry of Education, indicating on the heavy responsibility that teachers shoulder called for due attention to nurture the culture of reading on students and on mother tongue education.