South Africa: UCT Vice-Chancellor Wins Africa Education Medal - South African News Briefs, September 8, 2022

Cape Town —

UCT Vice Chancellor Wins Africa Education Medal

Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng has won the Africa Education Medal. The professor took the reins in 2018 and was elected for another term at the University of Cape Town, voted Africa's best university in 2022. Professor Phakeng was chosen the winner from among 10 finalists from across the continent, including former Tanzanian president Jakaya Kikwete. The Africa Education Medal was founded to recognise the work of change-makers who are transforming African education.

Rugby Sevens Kicks Off In Cape Town Tomorrow

Sevens fever has Cape Town in its grip as forty teams from various countries descend for a tournament from September 9 - 11 that promises a mouth-watering display of talent from both the men and women's teams. The event kicks off at Cape Town Stadium at 8:45am on Friday morning when Ireland's men take on Portugal. Ticket prices start at R150 (Friday), R750 (Saturday) and R475 (Sunday) and are available exclusively from Ticketmaster at www.rwcsevens.com. Tickets are still available for all three days.

South Africans Losing Patience With ANC - Motlanthe

Former African National Congress (ANC) deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has once again warned his party of losing favour with the electorate, Eye Witness News reports. The former leader, who is currently heading up the ANC's electoral commission, said that December's national conference must address how corrupted the internal contest has become.