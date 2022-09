The minister of interior of Somalia Ahmed Moalim Fiqi received the Ambassador of China FEI Shengchao at his office in Mogadishu on Wednesday.

In the discussion, the Minister explained his administration's new and multi-level approach to defeating terrorism.

The ambassador informed the minister that China is contributing 500 tons of rice and wheat to the drought response efforts in Somalia.

This food aid is expected to arrive at the Mogadishu seaport in the coming weeks.