Angola Women's Team Beat Mauritius, but Fail Cosafa Semi-Finals

Luanda — Angola senior women's national football team beat Mauritius 3-0 on Tuesday, but failed to reach the semi-finals of the Cosafa Cup.

Despite the impressive victory in the last game of the group stage (A) of the event, held at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, South Africa, the Angolans depended on a defeat of Mozambique, however the team drew with South Africa.

Luvunga scored for the national team at minute 10, Teresa João at 72', and again Luvunga at 81'.

In the competition being played by three groups (A, B and C), the first two of each group progress to the next phase.

South Africa finished in the top position of group A with seven points, followed by Mozambique (five), while Angola with four points and Mauritius with zero were both eliminated.

Angola also failed to progress to the group stage in 2012.

The semi-finals will be played Friday , while the final will take place Sunday.

Tanzania are the current title holders.