Africa U-18 Handball Championship - Egypt Crowned Champions, Rwanda Take Silver

Final

Egypt 51-29 Rwanda

Third-place

Morocco 41-34 Burundi

The Egyptian national handball team was, on Tuesday, September 6, crowned champions of the U-18 Africa Youth Handball Championship after defeating hosts Rwanda, 51-29, in the finals at BK Arena.

The North Africans' won the trophy undefeated in all matches.

In the match against Rwanda, the Egyptians were dominant again, winning the first half 22:16. They returned to finish the business in the second half when ran away with a 51:29 victory.

Rwanda won silver, followed by Morocco who took bronze after defeating Burundi in a third place game.

President Paul Kagame attended the final game, a development that the Rwanda Handball Federation describe as "a great gesture for the support of the game."

The tournament brought together eight teams from different countries on the continent, clustered in two groups.

Group A comprised Morocco, Libya, Uganda and Burundi, while Group B had Rwanda, Egypt, Algeria and Madagascar.

All the four teams that made it to the semi-finals (Rwanda, Egypt, Burundi and Morocco) earned an automatic ticket to participate in the Youth World Handball Championships to be held next year in Croatia.

Final rankings:

Egypt

Rwanda

Morocco

Burundi

Algeria

Uganda

Libya

Madagascar

